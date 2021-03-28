The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.85.

HAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of HAIN opened at $45.21 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

