The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal Sells 36,129 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $1,026,424.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,639.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The Gap’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 26.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 182.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,584 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap during the fourth quarter worth $2,612,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

