The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $340.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $290.00.

EL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $279.00.

Shares of EL opened at $292.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.12 and its 200-day moving average is $250.70. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $147.16 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The firm has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Insiders have sold a total of 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

