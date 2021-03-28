The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.61. The company had a trading volume of 103,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.47 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.15.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

