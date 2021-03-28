The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of The Cooper Companies worth $20,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 31,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $3,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $383.85. The company had a trading volume of 247,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,846. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $384.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.28. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $260.85 and a one year high of $401.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 79.80, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.69.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

