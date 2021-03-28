The Clorox’s (CLX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $189.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Clorox’s FY2022 earnings at $8.01 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $216.65.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock opened at $190.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.45. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in The Clorox by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 34,997 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in The Clorox by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.