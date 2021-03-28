The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Position Increased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

BCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Brink’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

BCO stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.59.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

