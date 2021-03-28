The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells $87,713,384.00 in Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $74.31 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.96.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

