Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

THLLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Friday, March 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS THLLY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $19.58. 4,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,757. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Thales Company Profile

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.