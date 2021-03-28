Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) PT Raised to $42.00 at B. Riley

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) had its target price increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.33% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

TGH stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.