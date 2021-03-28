Terra Tech (TRTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRTC opened at $0.38 on Friday. Terra Tech has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Terra Tech Company Profile

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company operates in three segments: Herbs and Produce Products; Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production; and Real Estate and Construction. It offers hydroponic herbs and leafy greens products; cannabis-infused baked goods, chocolates, and candies; cannabis-infused topical products, such as lotions, massage oils and balms; and clones of marijuana plants.

