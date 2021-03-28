Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $714.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $67,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 90,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $977,065.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,318,841 shares of company stock worth $132,416,411. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tenneco by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 40,678 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

