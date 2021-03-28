Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NYSE TME opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.