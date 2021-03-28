Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 3,154.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,797 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Tempur Sealy International worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 187,537 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 18,668 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 347,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 259,597 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 53,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of TPX stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPX. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 943,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,397. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,448 shares of company stock worth $9,349,352 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.