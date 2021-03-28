Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) PT Raised to $47.00 at Wedbush

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Telos’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TLS. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Get Telos alerts:

TLS opened at $37.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79. Telos has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Telos during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.