Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 280.2% from the February 28th total of 494,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Teligent stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Teligent as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLGT stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. Teligent has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $6.46.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter.

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

