Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.81 ($3.31).

O2D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

O2D stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €2.48 ($2.92). 9,542,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €1.80 ($2.12) and a 52-week high of €2.91 ($3.42). The business has a 50 day moving average of €2.31 and a 200-day moving average of €2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

