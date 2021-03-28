Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 161.8% from the February 28th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of THQ stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 121,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

