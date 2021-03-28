Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Technicolor, formerly known as Thomson SA, serves as an international base of entertainment, software, and gaming customers. The Company is a leading provider of production, postproduction, and distribution services to content creators, network service providers and broadcasters. Technicolor engages in film processing; manufacture and distribution of DVDs (including Blu-ray Disc); and supplying set-top boxes and gateways. The Company also operates an Intellectual Property and Licensing business unit. “

TCLRY stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14. Technicolor has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.74.

Technicolor SA develops video technologies, products, and services for the media and entertainment sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home. The Production Services segment offers visual effects (VFX) services, including pre-visualization, asset creation, texturing, animation, rigging, rotoscoping, lighting, match move, and compositing; computer-generated imagery animation solutions; and post production services, such as camera capture on the production set and creation of final distribution masters comprising on-set services, color correction, and VFX integration.

