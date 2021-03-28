Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $31,000 Stock Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 28,251.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $491.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX).

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.