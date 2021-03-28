Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) PT Raised to $3.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.69% from the stock’s previous close.

TNEYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.59.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TNEYF stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.