Tacita Capital Inc Takes Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 74,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,386,000 after acquiring an additional 722,470 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,090,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,273,000 after acquiring an additional 499,599 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,638,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,009,000 after acquiring an additional 383,339 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,150,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,856,000 after acquiring an additional 292,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,047,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,836,000 after acquiring an additional 381,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE PBA traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 99.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

