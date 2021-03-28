Tacita Capital Inc Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 4.4% of Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.50. 3,573,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.