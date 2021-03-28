Tacita Capital Inc Purchases New Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.02. 889,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,418. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.10. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

