Tacita Capital Inc Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castellan Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $963,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,381,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,826,959. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.