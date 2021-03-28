Tacita Capital Inc Acquires Shares of 28,982 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.56. 1,781,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,019. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

