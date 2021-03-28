Tacita Capital Inc Acquires New Shares in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FirstService by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the third quarter worth $279,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the third quarter worth $644,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FirstService by 3.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in FirstService by 44.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSV shares. TD Securities upped their price target on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

NASDAQ:FSV traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.65 and a 200-day moving average of $138.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $158.19.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is -10.14%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

