Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 169.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

Shares of SNPS opened at $242.75 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,719 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,655. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

