SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $114.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SYNNEX's first-quarter fiscal 2021 results benefited from strong demand for its technology products and services. Moreover, steady recovery in the IT spending environment on the back of rapid digital transformation was a positive. Notably, acquisitions and partnerships are helping the company expand its product portfolio. The proposed merger with Tech Data is expected to be significantly accretive to SYNNEX’s top and bottom lines. Additionally, the split of the Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and boost the company’s competitive position. Nonetheless, an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and staffing costs continue to weigh on its margins. Moreover, shares of SYNNEX have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

SNX has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.11.

NYSE:SNX opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. SYNNEX has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $116.70. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 49.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 61.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 78.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

