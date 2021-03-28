Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the February 28th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on SZKMY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.
Shares of Suzuki Motor stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.31. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $89.15 and a 12-month high of $225.38. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
