Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the February 28th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on SZKMY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.31. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $89.15 and a 12-month high of $225.38. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.03. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

