Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 689.3% from the February 28th total of 405,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLGG shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Super League Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the third quarter worth $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Super League Gaming stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Super League Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $163.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28).

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

