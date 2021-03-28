Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 500,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 560,661,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNDL shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $0.40 to $0.65 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $0.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 7.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sundial Growers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

