Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Short Interest Up 302.2% in March

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 302.2% from the February 28th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 742,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

SUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $150.16. 464,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,672. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.57. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $157.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

