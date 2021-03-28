SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $608,000 Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 607,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URBN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.35.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -480.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.