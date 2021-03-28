SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $618,000 Investment in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 618,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.59% of Lazard at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 65.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 26.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 52.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 837,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after buying an additional 287,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at $2,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.