SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $569,000 Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 569,368 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 137,171 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 163,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,966,592.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,354,249.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

