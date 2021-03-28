SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $596,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 595,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.53% of DaVita at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $108.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of DaVita from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

