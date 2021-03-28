SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 632,377 JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 632,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.