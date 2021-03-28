SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 561,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,680,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 390,884 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2,696.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 316,436 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2,325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 139,513 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 109,117 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $2,178,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,604.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 20,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $1,591,932.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,364,156.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,733,958. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

NYSE TNET opened at $78.68 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

