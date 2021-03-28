SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 582,093 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,749 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $285,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $680,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 92.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 8,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $334,659.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $59.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

FL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

