StrongHands Price Down 7% Over Last Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. During the last week, StrongHands has traded down 7% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $5,886.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000130 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 137.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Token Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,431,350,415 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,018,156,061 tokens. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

