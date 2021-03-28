Streamr (DATA) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $137.39 million and approximately $14.20 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Streamr has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00047950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.35 or 0.00617764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023039 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 864,825,679 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.