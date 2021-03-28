Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Increases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 279,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,372 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 18.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $34,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after acquiring an additional 563,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 308,237 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,245.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 220,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,259,000 after acquiring an additional 203,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 181,856 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.97. 17,712,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,382,522. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $159.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.47.

