Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,693. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.97. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

