Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 251,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 393,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after buying an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.23. 887,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,313. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.96 and a 1 year high of $143.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.51.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.