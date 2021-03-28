Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Nordic American Tankers Call Options (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 21,325 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the average volume of 6,272 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 514.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,455,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 2,055,943 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,721,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after purchasing an additional 819,088 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 718,460 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NAT opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

