Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.54 Million Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 1,347.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,670 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,999,000 after buying an additional 334,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,671,000 after buying an additional 22,436 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after buying an additional 105,636 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 168,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,357,000 after buying an additional 126,177 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5,707.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 103,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 101,885 shares during the period.

IYJ stock opened at $105.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.45. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

