Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 196,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT opened at $69.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.23. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $41.40 and a 52-week high of $69.55.

