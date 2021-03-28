Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Starwood Property Trust worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.