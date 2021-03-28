Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 8,178 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $261.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.31 and a 200-day moving average of $291.77. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $116.00 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.12.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

